Greenville Co. Deputies stepping up patrols after 5 people shot in 5 days

Greenville County Deputies are stepping up patrols after they say five people were shot in a five-day period.

The shootings started on Thursday on 4th Street then continued overnight Friday on Monaghan Avenue, and deputies said Tuesday they are now investigating a home invasion and shooting in the Allen Street area.

They said, while it seems like there's been several shootings lately – the number of shootings are actually down this year. However, homicides are up by three since this time last year.

Investigators said they are working to find those responsible for the past shootings, but are also stepping up patrols to help prevent future ones.

"We have at least six full time homicide investigators and then our violent crime investigation consists of about 12,” said Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Ryan Flood.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office are not the only ones looking for answers to the recent shootings, family members are also pleading for justice.

Tameka Billups says she was the one who found her cousin Jeremy Rucker the night he was shot on 4th Street.

"For me to find my cousin laying on the ground bleeding, only thing I could do is put him in the car and take him to the hospital,” said Billups. “That really hurt me, I really haven’t slept."

To alleviate some of this pain, families like the Ruckers and investigators are turning to the community, people who they know have answers.

"Whatever bits and pieces of information that people have, whether they feel it's minute or not, it's important and imperative that they contact us with that information because that might be a small piece that puts the whole puzzle together,” Flood said.

As of now, deputies do not believe the three shootings are connected, but they are still investigating.

Anyone with information on any of the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.



