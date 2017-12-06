Annual blood drive held Wednesday in Greenville to honor fallen SC trooper

The annual blood drive to honor a state trooper who was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Greenville 17 years ago will be held on Wednesday.

According to a news release, radio station 93.3 FM -The Planet is partnering with The Blood Connection to host the 17th Annual Memorial Trooper Eric F. Nicholson Blood Drive at the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center and the Cracker Barrel on Woodruff Road.

On December 6, 2000, Nicholson donated blood at The Blood Connection's Donation Center in Greenville just two hours before he became the 41st South Carolina State Trooper to lose his life in the line of duty.

People wanting to honor Nicholson’s memory by donating blood can do so at the Law Enforcement Center on McGee Street in Greenville from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at the Cracker Barrel on Woodruff Road from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Donations can also be made at Blood Connection donation centers in the area.

The Blood Connection said donors can give whole blood, platelets, plasma, or any combination of those. Donors must be in generally good health, at least 17 years old and at least 110 pounds.

