Tryon police ask for help finding missing teen

The Tryon Police Department is asking for the public’s help to track down a missing teenager.

Braden Michael Scarborough, 16, was last seen Tuesday morning wearing a neon green and black jacket, black Adidas athletic pants and white/red Adidas Stan Smith shoes.

As his worried mother flips through pictures, she is inconsolable.

"Looking at photos just makes me miss him so much more," said Tonja Keaton.

The mother's oldest son tries to comfort her, but he said for two days he's had no luck. He said both of his parents are literally worried sick.

"He has been getting nose bleeds recently from stress and massive headaches," Taylor Scarborough said. "They didn't sleep last night at all. Like at all last night, just stayed out crying. And my mom has passed out twice."

As the brother walked around Braden's room he said nothing looks out of place, but he said that may have been done on purpose Monday night.

"When we woke up and went in his room we saw pillows aligned under his sheets to make it look like he was there but he was gone," Taylor said. "We haven't seen him since."

The family said they believe Braden crawled out his bedroom window and then crossed over state lines, ending up in the Taylors area.

"That's the last sighting of him," Taylor said. "We know he was there around noon Tuesday and we have had no leads since then."

Police said Braden has recently had surgery and needs medication and follow-up care.

"He is probably in a lot of pain and this will only get worse as time goes on," Taylor said.

The missing teen is 5’10” tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tryon Police Department at 828.859.9195.

