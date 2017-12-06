Police: Suspect arrested after chase that prompted school lockdown in Greenwood

Greenwood police said a man has been arrested following a chase and crash that led to a school lockdown and knocked out power to a neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police said Roger Keith Ray, 30, was wanted on multiple warrants. He was arrested after a short car chase.

Police said Ray crashed into a tree and was taken into custody on East First Avenue. Ray also damaged a utility pole during the chase, causing the power outage.

Nearby Eleanor rice Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution during the incident, police said.

The school district confirmed Rice Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning due to an off-campus incident.

Below is a statement from school district spokesman Johnathan Graves:

“Due to an off-campus incident in our community this morning, Rice Elementary went on a modified lockdown. The school went on a modified lockdown after being notified by law enforcement of the off-campus incident. As a precaution, the school remained on lockdown until receiving the all clear from law enforcement. While there is no longer a direct threat to the school, the school is currently without power due to a damaged power pole.”

Ray was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and grand larceny. Police said he will likely face additional charges once the investigation is complete.

