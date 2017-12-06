Family releases photo of Greenville man found strangled to death in his own home

Police said the body was found in a home on Garraux Street (FOX Carolina/ Dec. 6, 2017)

Greenville police said officers are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found with traumatic injuries.

Police said officers were called to a house on Garraux Street Tuesday night to perform a welfare check and found the man dead. Police said the death was ruled suspicious.

"The initial findings indicate that the victim appears to have suffered some type of trauma to his body," said Officer Johnathan Bragg in a news release.

After an autopsy, the coroner identified the victim as 53-year-old Anthony Dean Vanderwood. Vanderwood suffered blunt force trauma to the head and was strangled, the coroner said.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

On Wednesday officers said they arrested 26-year-old Seth Bradley Williams on a murder charge in connection with Vanderwood's death. According to the arrest warrant, Williams is accused of killing Vanderwood during an altercation.

Police said witnesses and CCTV footage helped identify him. Police said detectives located Williams at an emergency room and took him into custody. According to investigators, Williams was at the Bon Secours St. Francis emergency room due to an injury sustained in connection with Vanderwood's death.

The victim did not cause the injury, however.

Scott Brown, a neighbor of Vanderwood's, said he was shocked by the incident.

"It's very upsetting," Brown said. "I really would have never expected anything like this to have happened here in this neighborhood. This neighborhood is very quiet and family-oriented I feel very safe here."

Bragg also confirmed that Williams and the victim knew each other, though he couldn't go into details of their relationship.

