Greenville considering plan to turn BB&T building into apartments, surrounding lots into business & residential spaces

The BB&T building at the corner of Buncombe and College streets could soon see new life as a luxury apartment building.

The city of Greenville said its Design and Review Board is reviewing plans submitted by the Beach Company to turn the 8-story building into apartments, with additional town homes and retail space in the five acres of parking lots that sit between Hampton Avenue, Duncan and Whitner streets.

According to documents filed by the developer, the parking lots would be converted into a development with 20,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, and multi-family townhome units. The town homes will be three-stories with porches and read-loaded garages.

The plans also call for a 30,000 square-foot mixed use building with parking available on top.

Developers will present the plans to Greenville's Design and Review Board during the Thursday meeting, according to the meeting agenda.

