Spartanburg police investigating assault on wheelchair-bound stroke patient

The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating an assault on wheelchair-bound stroke patient.

According to officers, the victim asked the suspect to keep his residence clean after the suspect placed an empty box on the victim's kitchen counter. Officers said the suspect became upset and began to choke the victim.

The suspect called the victim names and threatened to shoot up the victim's apartment, officers said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

