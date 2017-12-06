Officials: Truck leads deputy on chase through cemetery, crashes into headstones

Authorities are investigating a chase on Wednesday morning that damaged a cemetery.

A spokesperson for the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said a deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle in a residential area near Milford Road. When a deputy approached the pickup truck, the driver fled, according to officials.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said while the truck was being pursued, the driver ran off the road into a cemetery and struck a headstone. Deputies said lumber also fell out of the truck and damaged church property.

The chase resulted in damage to at least three headstones, along with visible skid marks on at least one foot stone.

SLIDESHOW: Headstones damaged after pickup truck crashes through cemetery

Pastor Timothy Edmonds with Bethany Baptist Church said he was told by authorities on scene that they were chasing a stolen vehicle when the detour into the cemetery was made.

Troopers said the driver went back on the highway before turning on Fagg Road where the driver crashed into a tree.

The name of the suspect in this case has not yet been released.

Stay with FOX Carolina for details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.