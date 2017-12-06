Cool-down continues with spotty showers Thursday and likely rain/snow mix Friday

Downward trending temperatures and not much sunshine will dictate the next couple days with a good chance at a rain/snow mix on Friday.

Expect generally a generally overcast sky today, with cold air moving in from the north. Highs stay in the mid and upper 40s with a slight chance at a brief Upstate shower. In the mountains, a random sleet pellet or snow flurry could occur, but overall dry conditions dominate.

Friday will bring a good chance of rain in the Upstate that will mix with wet snowflakes.

There won’t be as much moisture in the mountains, but with colder temperatures up there, a little bit of snow might stick to the surface.

For a look at possible LIGHT accumulations, check HERE for a more detailed account of Friday's breakdown.

Highs Friday will only make it into the upper 30s in the mountains and near 40 in the Upstate.

Saturday will bring more sunshine to the Upstate, and increasing clouds in the mountains as a few more snow showers move into western North Carolina that could produce an inch or two of snow by Saturday night.

Sunshine and cold weather will take hold on Sunday with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. We’ll get a brief reprieve from the bitter cold on Monday as highs reach the 50s, but temperatures will tumble again into the 30s and 40s by mid-week.

