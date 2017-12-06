Deputies: Suspects on the run after tying man up, kidnapping him from Greenville Co. hotel

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is working to identify two suspects in a kidnapping incident on Tuesday.

Around 4 p.m. deputies were called to the InTown Suites on Mauldin Road. Deputies said a man agreed to meet an unidentified female at the hotel and, when he left the room a short time later, was approached by two armed men.

Deputies said the suspects had firearms and ordered the victim into his own vehicle before tying him up.

The suspects then drove around with the victim in the car, according to deputies, before stopping on Clearfield Road in Mauldin. The victim was able to escape to safety.

Both suspects then fled in the victim's car, which has since been recovered, deputies said.

The suspects, believed to be males in their twenties, have not yet been identified.

