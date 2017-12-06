Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Critical Incident Use-of-Force Prot - FOX Carolina 21

Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Critical Incident Use-of-Force Protocol

Attached is a copy of the Critical Incident Use-of Force Protocol as released by Solicitor Walt Wilkins.  

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.