Peace Center holds instrument drive during 'School of Rock' run

The Peace Center has partnered with the Music Club of Greenville to hold an instrument drive during the run of 'School of Rock.'

New and used instruments are being collected in the drive.

The instruments will be donated to schools in the area.

The Music Club of Greenville will repair and restore the instruments.

The Peace Center said they are accepting band and orchestra instruments, but they are not accepting pianos. The organization is also asking that people donate cases, reeds, bows, music stands and music books.

Instruments can be dropped at the Peace Center Box Office until Dec. 10. The box office is open Monday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

For more information about the instrument drive, visit the Peace Center website.

