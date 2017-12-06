Clemson professor working to leave $2 million to University for scholarship fund

He's a former DJ, an artist, and even fixes cars. There's a lot of layers to Clemson professor, Dr. Todd Schweisinger's identity.

"I see these students today having, struggling with their identity and trying to decide 'what are they going to do with the rest of their lives' and that's inspiring to help students try to find their identity and Clemson's a great place to do it," said Dr. Schweisinger.

Schweisinger is a Senior Lecturer of Mechanical Engineering and Coordinator of Undergraduate Laboratories. If you took a look inside his office, you'd see he's "all-in" for Clemson and now he's working to make that promise a forever one.

"My dad encouraged me to think big and my mom's always been a saver so combining both of those really allowed me to set this goal of donating $2 million dollars to fund student scholarships at Clemson University for perpetuity, forever," said Dr. Schweisinger.

He said getting there takes discipline. He's working with a financial planner to achieve his goal. He also said he lives a very frugal life. Schweisinger lives in the same home he bought as a graduate student and even fixes his own car.

"I drive the same car that I drove out here in 1997, it was my 88 Chevy Astro van," said Dr. Schweisinger.

He said the decision to give back to the University in this way began brewing right after he finished his graduate degree. It's something that he says is part of his identity.

"It's in line with my personal values to serve my community and give that back," said Dr. Schweisinger.

That's also something he hopes future Tigers will inherit along with his gift of scholarship money.

"Hopefully I can inspire them to, inspire their philanthropic spirit... The power of education is transformative and I want to provide that opportunity with a financial need who might not otherwise be able to come to Clemson," said Dr. Schweisinger.

So far, Dr. Schweisinger said he's got a small fraction of his goal saved. He said he's on track to hit the one million dollar mark in the endowment by the time he retires.

