Troopers: Injuries, roadway blocked after Greenville Co. crash

Roadway blocked, injuries reported after Greenville Co. crash (FOX Carolina/ 12/6/17)

Troopers said at least one person was injured in a crash in Greenville County Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in at 3:44 p.m.

Troopers said the incident happened at 700 Scuffletown Road near Jonesville Road and Terrace Lane.

The roadway was still blocked as of 5:15 p.m.

The coroner has not been called to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

