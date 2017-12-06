Troopers: Injuries, roadway blocked after Greenville Co. crash - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Injuries, roadway blocked after Greenville Co. crash

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said at least one person was injured in a crash in Greenville County Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in at 3:44 p.m.

Troopers said the incident happened at 700 Scuffletown Road near Jonesville Road and Terrace Lane.

The roadway was still blocked as of 5:15 p.m.

The coroner has not been called to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

