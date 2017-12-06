New officer involved shooting investigation protocol laid out in 13th Judicial Circuit

Law enforcement agencies in the 13th Judicial Circuit now have a policy laid out about how officer involved shootings are investigated.

The memo was sent out to all law enforcement agencies in Greenville and Pickens counties on Tuesday.

Solicitor Walt Wilkins says the new policy lays out everything from who should investigate a "use-of-force" incident, to how the scene should be processed and when any audio and video recordings of the incident should be released to the public.

Solicitor Wilkins said the main goal is to be transparent in the process. “These are going to be transparent investigations, we want to make sure the public knows that there is no cover up and there are no issues surrounding the investigation and they're going to be treated the same every single time," he said.

The solicitor also told us he worked with the heads of law enforcement agencies in the 13th circuit to come up with the best policy. “It took us a good six to eight months to put together this policy.”

Chief Lance Crowe with Travelers Rest Police Department said he’s happy with the memo. “I was satisfied with it. The way it was written, it's very well written and it's going to be very beneficial.”

He also said he has already forwarded it out to his officers. “If they get involved in a shooting or a high-profile event of any kind, obviously, that's a high stress event. Their life may have been threatened, or most likely it was threatened. To see it spelled out how other agencies will interact with us in advance is a help to the officers for sure.”

Below is the full policy:

