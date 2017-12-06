Troopers report vehicle fire along I-85 NB in Greenville Co.

A vehicle was destroyed in a fire on I-85 NB on Wednesday.

Troopers said the incident was reported along 5:28 p.m., and happened near exit 46 NB.

The roadway was blocked due to the vehicle fire at one point. There were no details available from SC Highway Patrol on any injuries due to the incident.

