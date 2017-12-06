Troopers report vehicle fire along I-85 NB in Greenville Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers report vehicle fire along I-85 NB in Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
Truck fire along I-85 NB. (FOX Carolina/ 12/6/17) Truck fire along I-85 NB. (FOX Carolina/ 12/6/17)
Truck fire along I-85 NB. (FOX Carolina/ 12/6/17) Truck fire along I-85 NB. (FOX Carolina/ 12/6/17)
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A vehicle was destroyed in a fire on I-85 NB on Wednesday.

Troopers said the incident was reported along 5:28 p.m., and happened near exit 46 NB.

The roadway was blocked due to the vehicle fire at one point. There were no details available from SC Highway Patrol on any injuries due to the incident.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Murder suspect arrested after Greenville man found beaten, strangled to death in his own home

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.