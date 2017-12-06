Troopers: Man wanted out of MD arrested after traffic stop along - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Man wanted out of MD arrested after traffic stop along I-85 S

Posted: Updated:
Victor Alejandro Perez-Garcia (Source: Greenville Co. Detention Center) Victor Alejandro Perez-Garcia (Source: Greenville Co. Detention Center)
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said a man wanted out of Maryland was arrested in Greenville County Wednesday during a traffic stop.

Officials with SC Highway Patrol said they received a BOLO for a wanted person out of Maryland around 11:30 a.m.

They'd been looking for a bus traveling down I-85 S and set up a traffic stop along the interstate in Greenville County.

Upon locating and stopping the bus, troopers said they took 26-year-old Victor Alejandro Perez-Garcia into custody and transported him to the Greenville Law Enforcement Center.

He was taken into custody as a "fugitive from justice," however troopers were uncertain what charges Perez-Garcia was wanted on.

Officials in Maryland were notified of his capture.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: House passes bill allowing gun owners to legally carry concealed weapons across state lines

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.