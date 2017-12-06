Troopers: Man wanted out of MD arrested after traffic stop along I-85 S

Troopers said a man wanted out of Maryland was arrested in Greenville County Wednesday during a traffic stop.

Officials with SC Highway Patrol said they received a BOLO for a wanted person out of Maryland around 11:30 a.m.

They'd been looking for a bus traveling down I-85 S and set up a traffic stop along the interstate in Greenville County.

Upon locating and stopping the bus, troopers said they took 26-year-old Victor Alejandro Perez-Garcia into custody and transported him to the Greenville Law Enforcement Center.

He was taken into custody as a "fugitive from justice," however troopers were uncertain what charges Perez-Garcia was wanted on.

Officials in Maryland were notified of his capture.

