Family of Upstate trooper saluting sons hopes viral image conveys clear message

Christy Perry didn't expect much reaction online after a photographer posted one of her family portraits onto Facebook. She and her husband wanted to update their family photos and pay homage to his career as a South Carolina State Trooper.

"That photo is my world,” explained Perry, “That's my husband and my kids and our life."

Her life revolves around her husband Luke and 5 sons - Levi, Logan, Landon, Liam, and Lawson. Christy says the photoshoot was inspired by the death of trooper Keith Rebman.

Rebman was killed in October along I-385. The Perry family was close family friends with Rebman's.

"Just kind of going through all that, it just made it a lot more important. More of a priority to get those photos taken so we would have them,” explained Christy. “If something were to happen to my husband and their dad, they would have those photos as a memory and legacy to keep."

After more than 1,500 likes and several hundred shares, Christy hopes the photo will humanize those in law enforcement to the men and women they serve every day.

"They miss out on a lot in life,” said Christy. “A lot of memories with their kids and spouses. Just because they're putting on that uniform and going out and serving people that they don't know."

Jennifer Davisson took the photo and says she was surprised how many also found the photo so moving.

"They're more than just the badge,” said Davisson. “They have families they're leaving to serve and protect my family. We're really grateful to them."

Christy spoke with trooper Rebman's wife, Michelle, shortly after the photo went viral. She says Michelle supported the message behind it.

"They especially realize how special those pictures are to us and will be for years to come," said Christy.

There's also a fundraiser for trooper Rebman's family Saturday December 9th from 6 PM- 9 PM at the Cornerstone Church off Wade Hampton Boulevard.

