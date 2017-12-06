New study reports remission in Type 2 diabetes, Upstate experts remain wary

It's something 100 million Americans deal with every day - diabetes. But a new study inside the Lancet Medical Journal said some people with type 2 diabetes were able to put their disease in remission without any sort of medication.

It all came down to a very strict diet. A new study by Lancelet Medical Journal monitored about 150 people for six years, putting them on a liquid diet for three to five months. The study claims their diabetes went into remission without any medication.

"With our busy schedules and just the way that our country works, all the things that we have going on, having all that unhealthy food readily available has put us at a disadvantage," Spartanburg Regional dietian Caroline Boyd said.

Whether it be genetics or just every day choices, Boyd said Type 2 diabetes is a problem that won't be going away anytime soon.

"It's definitely not decreasing, which is the unfortunate thing," Boyd said.

The CDC reports as many as 95% of the 30 million Americans live with Type 2 diabetes - a problem this study claims to have gotten a grasp on.

"It's a very hard diet to stick to and you worry about them becoming nutrient-deficient," Boyd explained.

This dietitian said she wouldn't recommend it unless being closely monitored, and even then, she has her concerns.

"Our goal is to make sure people feel like they have a good plan and they feel like they have a way of keeping themselves healthy, and that they leave feeling more confident in that," Boyd said.

