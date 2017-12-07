Seven vehicles, shop burned in residential fire in Spartanburg Co.

Crews battled a fire at a home in Spartanburg County on Wednesday.

Una Fire Department responded to the scene along Spring Street in Una.

Our FOX Carolina crew at the scene said the homeowner said he was sitting inside when he heard a loud boom.

The homeowner said he ran outside and saw his shop on fire, and tried to use fire extinguishers, but to no avail. He said his shop burned and seven vehicles were damaged.

