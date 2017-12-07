Coroner identifies Upstate woman dead day after Cherokee Co. cra - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner identifies Upstate woman dead day after Cherokee Co. crash

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A woman is dead following a crash on Tuesday afternoon, said Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler.

Fowler said 39-year-old Angela Renee Martin of Garden Lakes Drive in Blacksburg was traveling south on Cherokee Avenue around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway up a small embankment before overturning several times near the intersection of Piney Knob Drive.

Martin was not wearing a seat belt during the crash and was ejected form the vehicle upon impact.

Fowler said Martin passed away at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Spartanburg Medical Center.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday morning.

