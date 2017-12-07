New temporary ramp from I-385 S to I-85 S opens

Drivers who access I-85 South from I-385 South must use a new, temporary exit ramp beginning Thursday as 85/385 Gateway construction continues.

A spokesman for the construction project said the new ramp opened Thursday morning.

“Motorists need to be cautious and obey all new signage and traffic control devices,” Gateway Project spokesman John Boyanoski stated in a news release. “Drivers also need to be reminded to slow down and drive with caution.”

The speed limit on the ramp is 25 mph.

Get traffic updates every ten minutes from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. on The Morning News.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.