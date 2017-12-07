New temporary ramp from I-385 S to I-85 S opens

Greenville County Schools shared slides from their training meeting with the ICE team, which will inspect roads near all schools ahead of and during any winter weather this school year.More >
Greenville County Schools shared slides from their training meeting with the ICE team, which will inspect roads near all schools ahead of and during any winter weather this school year.More >
Lauren, Ted and Nicole were invited to help Mrs. Jean, a resident at The Springs at Simpsonville Senior Living Community, decorate her door.More >
Lauren, Ted and Nicole were invited to help Mrs. Jean, a resident at The Springs at Simpsonville Senior Living Community, decorate her door.More >
Seven vehicles, shop burned in residential fire in Spartanburg Co. (12/6/17)More >
Seven vehicles, shop burned in residential fire in Spartanburg Co. (12/6/17)More >
Truck fire along I-85 NB at exit 46. (12/6/17)More >
Truck fire along I-85 NB at exit 46. (12/6/17)More >
Headstones in a cemetery near Bethany Church were damaged when deputies said a pickup truck led chase through it.More >
Headstones in a cemetery near Bethany Church were damaged when deputies said a pickup truck led chase through it.More >
These suspects are wanted by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division.More >
These suspects are wanted by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division.More >
FOX Carolina rings bells at Haywood Mall for the Salvation Army's red kettle campaign.More >
FOX Carolina rings bells at Haywood Mall for the Salvation Army's red kettle campaign.More >
Thomas Kerns Elementary rewarded first and second grade students with perfect attendance in November with bikes on Dec. 6, 2017.More >
Thomas Kerns Elementary rewarded first and second grade students with perfect attendance in November with bikes on Dec. 6, 2017.More >