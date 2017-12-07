Troopers: Moped rider dies after being struck by car in Oconee County

The Oconee County coroner said a moped rider was killed after being struck by a car in Westminster Thursday morning.

According to the SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Plant Road near Highway 183 around 6:40 a.m.

Troopers said the moped and a 2015 Chevrolet sedan were both traveling north when the Chevy struck the moped in the rear.

The moped rider was ejected and died at the scene.

The coroner identified the deceased as Francisco Garcia, 65, of East North Avenue, Westminster. The coroner determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.

Troopers said the driver of the Chevy, a 25-year-old Westminster woman, was not hurt.

Charges are pending.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.