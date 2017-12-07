Troopers: Moped rider dies after being struck by car in Oconee County

Greenville police said officers are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was found with traumatic injuries.More >
Here’s a look ahead to Friday’s snow chances and the breakdown of what YOU need to know.More >
The House has approved a Republican bill making it easier for gun owners to legally carry concealed weapons across state lines.More >
The Oconee County coroner said a moped rider was killed after being struck by a car in Westminster Thursday morning.More >
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. is changing its legal name effective Feb. 1 as it shifts away from physical stores in the age of Amazon's increasing dominance.More >
A 6-month-old baby in Houston died after his older brother crawled into his crib and accidentally smothered him.More >
Sahar Tabar admitted that she faked the whole thing to “amuse herself,” the New York Post reported.More >
Duluth Police say a woman, who is obviously pregnant and possibly due soon, is knocking on doors and breaking in when no one answers.More >
Cloudy and cool today ahead of a snow chance Friday.More >
Greenville County Schools shared slides from their training meeting with the ICE team, which will inspect roads near all schools ahead of and during any winter weather this school year.More >
Lauren, Ted and Nicole were invited to help Mrs. Jean, a resident at The Springs at Simpsonville Senior Living Community, decorate her door.More >
Seven vehicles, shop burned in residential fire in Spartanburg Co. (12/6/17)More >
Truck fire along I-85 NB at exit 46. (12/6/17)More >
Headstones in a cemetery near Bethany Church were damaged when deputies said a pickup truck led chase through it.More >
These suspects are wanted by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division.More >
FOX Carolina rings bells at Haywood Mall for the Salvation Army's red kettle campaign.More >
Thomas Kerns Elementary rewarded first and second grade students with perfect attendance in November with bikes on Dec. 6, 2017.More >
