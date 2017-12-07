Cliffs golf tournament raises more than $45K for Upstate Warrior Solution

Residents from the Cliffs communities will present a check to Upstate Warrior Solution on Thursday.

Upstate Warrior Solution said the Cliffs communities raised more than $45,000 to help meet the needs of Upstate veterans during the Cliffs Annual Memorial Day Golf Tournament.

UWS said the money will go to its Family Support Program, which serves military families in Spartanburg, Greenville, Pickens, Oconee and Anderson counties.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.