Cliffs golf tournament raises more than $45K for Upstate Warrior - FOX Carolina 21

Cliffs golf tournament raises more than $45K for Upstate Warrior Solution

Posted: Updated:
Golf ball on a golf course (FOX Carolina/ File) Golf ball on a golf course (FOX Carolina/ File)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Residents from the Cliffs communities will present a check to Upstate Warrior Solution on Thursday.

Upstate Warrior Solution said the Cliffs communities raised more than $45,000 to help meet the needs of Upstate veterans during the Cliffs Annual Memorial Day Golf Tournament.

UWS said the money will go to its Family Support Program, which serves military families in Spartanburg, Greenville, Pickens, Oconee and Anderson counties.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.