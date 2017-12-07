Hart County teacher charged with child molestation

The Hart County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a second-grade teacher and charged him with child molestation.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 28-year-old Brandon Cannon, who was listed on Hart County Schools website as a teacher at South Hart Elementary.

GBI said the incident did not occur on school property or at a school-sponsored event. Deputies received a tip regarding the incident on Dec. 4.

The school district released this statement via Facebook Thursday morning:

News Release- December 7, 2017 Allegations Against Teacher-South Hart Elementary On the afternoon of December 6th, the Hart County Charter System was notified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) that allegations had been made against a teacher. The allegations included inappropriate contact with school-age children. The alleged inappropriate contact did not occur on campus, during school hours, or during a school event. At this time, appropriate authorities are investigating the situation. The school district is fully cooperating with those responsible for the investigation, and the teacher is not at school. Considering this is a personnel issue, it is not the district’s practice to discuss specific details with individuals outside of the investigating party. With that said, student safety is the district’s top priority. Anyone having information that should be shared with authorities is asked to contact Katie Hartzog with the GBI at 706-552-2309 or 404-565-5652.

The case remains under investigation by the GBI.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.