School district: Image circulating on social media not a legitimate threat

Dorman High School (Source: Spartanburg District 6) Dorman High School (Source: Spartanburg District 6)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg County School District Six said a phone call was placed to all parents at the Dorman Freshman Campus and at Dorman High School Thursday after a Snapchat photo had some parents concerned.

The photo showed a cinder block wall with a message on one of the blocks warning of a school shooting at 11:30 a.m.

A viewer shared the thread with FOX Carolina once the image was shared to Facebook.

Cynthia Robinson, a spokesperson for District 6, said the school investigated and determined the threat was not valid.

“This was never written on a wall at Dorman,” Robinson said. “It was an altered photo someone posted on SnapChat.”

