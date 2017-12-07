Greenville Co Schools: No cancellations or delays expected Friday

Greenville County Schools said the weather that is expected in the Upstate on Friday will not impact school operations.

“Since no accumulation is expected tomorrow and temperatures are to remain above freezing we do not expect school operations will be affected,” Beth Brotherton, a spokesperson for the school district, stated in an email.

“It is important to note that we will not close simply because of snow flurries,” Brotherton stated.”

Brotherton said officials make their decisions based on travel conditions and whether roads are safe for cars and buses to be on the roads.

“District officials take their responsibilities very seriously and utilize a comprehensive decision-making process involving about 25 staff members to ensure the superintendent makes an informed decision,” Brotherton said.

She said those staff members make up the ICE (Inclement Conditions Evaluation) Team, and will be out checking road conditions at and around each school facility, as well as monitoring weather conditions, forecasts, and temperatures across the county when inclement weather moves in.

“Each ICE team member is issued a temperature gun to check for frozen roadways,” Brotherton said. “The team met last week to prepare for the upcoming cold weather season to establish a standard for uniform/accurate reporting of conditions.”

Brotherton said if it becomes necessary to delay or close schools, the announcement will be made through GCS social media and website, and local media.

Click here to read more about Greenville County Schools' decision making progress for weather delays and closures.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.