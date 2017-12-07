Want to play in the snow? Here's where it may be possible Friday

Are you looking to make a snowman? Your odds aren’t that high in the Upstate.

Because the forecast calls for a rain/snow mix and/or rain to snow precipitation transition, the snow will not be powdery or fluffy…which is not favorable for fun activities such as snowmen, snowball fights, or snow angels.

LATEST FORECAST >> Snow Friday - The latest update

HOWEVER, in the extreme northern Upstate into adjacent spots of western NC and northeast GA (where up to 2 inches of snow could fall), there might be enough wet snow to compact for more “fun” activities.

In the Upstate, snow-lovers may have to just chase the flakes and try to catch a falling one for a little “taste” of winter.

The farther south of I-85 you live, the chances are smaller at seeing any snowflakes fall.

Refer to our latest forecast breakdown HERE for the latest.

