Asheville police searching for teen who may be trying to get ride to SC

The Asheville Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager.

Officers said 16-year-old Cejay Allen Brookhart was last seen on Wednesday around 11 p.m. at Bear Creek RV Park.

Brookhart does not have access to a vehicle but may be trying to get a ride to South Carolina, police said.

Brookhart is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 120 pounds. He has a tattoo of the word "family" on his upper left arm and was last seen wearing a dark, tie-dye hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, white sneakers and a black toboggan style hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Asheville Police Department 828-252-1110.

