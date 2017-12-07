EMOTIONAL VIDEO: Upstate airman surprises 7-year-old son with homecoming on his birthday

Wyatt, an Upstate elementary school student, got an extra special surprise for his birthday.

Family members shared video of Sgt. Sean Gunter, an airman deployed in South Korea, surprising his children in the cafeteria of Hickory Tavern School.

His son Wyatt, a first grader, was celebrating his seventh birthday when the airman returned home. Gunter's fourth-grade son Caleb also got a surprise hug his father, along with other other relatives and their younger sibling.

Brittney Blanton, a teacher for Laurens County District 55, caught the homecoming on camera.

