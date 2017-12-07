Coroner identifies driver killed in wrong-way crash on Augusta Road

A coroner was called to the scene of a vehicle collision in Greenville County on Thursday.

The crash occurred on Augusta Road near James Drive just before 1 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers reported the roadway was blocked due to the crash.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed a coroner was responding to the crash.

Troopers said the driver of a 2013 Ford crossed the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. The driver succumbed to injuries at the scene.

He was identified as 32-year-old Jeffery Dalton of Williamston. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The coroner said he was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

