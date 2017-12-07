Asheville police still searching for answers after man's body found with 'serious traumatic injuries'

The Asheville Police Department is working to gather more information in the traumatic death of a man whose body was found in August.

The body of Ryan Michael Rast was found on Aug. 19 after police said they received a call about a person down under the Interstate 40 overpass.

Rast was found unresponsive under the bridge near Tunnel Road with what officers described as "serious traumatic injuries." The North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released details on the circumstances of Rast's death.

On Thursday, police said his death is being investigating as a possible hit-and-run. They are asking for the public to come forward with any additional information about the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has more information is asked to contact police at 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.