Click to view a list of the latest closings and delays caused by inclement weather.

Gradual afternoon clearing with more mountain snow on the way

The snow and rain will begin lifting east of the area by Noon, ending likely as a light rain as temperatures near the surface increase.

Primary roads across a good chunk of the Upstate should be okay to travel on, just use common sense and safe-driving techniques. Exercise more caution on secondary roads, particularly north of I-85.

We have seen huge snow totals in western North Carolina. Asheville has seen around 7" so far, with Maggie Valley receiving a foot of snowfall! Less has fallen in the Upstate, but nearly 2 inches came down for Greenville and Greer, while Travelers Rest saw 3 inches.

More snow comes in for the mountains Saturday night along the TN border, where an additional 1-3” of snow is possible.

Toward Sunday morning, there will be potential for isolated slick spots on elevated surfaces across the entire area as temperatures plunge into the teens and 20s.

