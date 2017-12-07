Snow Friday - Winter Storm Warning for western NC

Click to view a list of the latest closings and delays caused by inclement weather.

Winter weather is on the way for Friday! Expect a rain/snow mix for the Upstate, with a good chance for snow showers in the mountains. Some brief snow is possible for the Upstate Friday evening and overnight before skies clear Saturday. The mountains will see heavier snow near TN Saturday night.

Many school districts in Mountain counties have already canceled or delayed school for Friday.

For the rest of the morning, showers will continue to mix with a few sleet pellets with no travel issues. Temps will actually cool through the day, with mid 30s in store by the afternoon.

In the mountains, snow will develop and become locally heavy at times. Amounts of at least 4" are possible, with locally higher amounts possible...especially in the winter storm warning area.

Rain will turn to a mix of rain and snow for the Upstate through the afternoon, but surface temps will remain above freezing. Therefore, no problems are expected on the roadways and power problems should be minimal to none.

By the evening we’ll see rain/snow continue, with some pockets of full-blown snowfall. It will have trouble sticking thanks to the warm ground, but a dusting to an inch is possible on grassy surfaces as the night wears on. South of I-85 no accumulations are expected as temps will be a little too warm.

Some higher accumulations (2"+) could occur in the extreme northern parts of Greenville, Pickens, and Oconee Counties beginning this afternoon into tonight.

Flurries could linger into Saturday morning, and there is a slight chance for an isolated slick spot on roads as temps dip close to freezing. Precipitation will wrap up by mid-morning, leaving afternoon sunshine and highs in the 40s area-wide.

More snow comes in for the mountains Saturday night along the TN border, where an additional 1-3” of snow is possible.

