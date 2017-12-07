Greenville Zoo announces Autumn the giraffe is pregnant again

The mom Masai giraffe at the Greenville Zoo is expecting a new baby!

Zoo director Jeff Bullock announced 11-year-old Autumn is pregnant for the fourth time. And the new baby could arrive as early as February.

She previously birthed calves Kiko, who was later transferred to the Toronto Zoo, and Tatu, who was recently transferred to the Lehigh Valley Zoo. Her second calf, Roho, was stillborn in 2014.

The new arrival will be Autumn's first baby with Miles, her 8-year-old mate who was transferred from the Houston Zoo in 2016.

“Baby news is always exciting and we’re looking forward to welcoming a new member of the zoo family,” said Bullock. “To add to the excitement, because Miles is such a tall giraffe, we’re especially curious and anxious to see what his first calf will look like.”

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE GREENVILLE ZOO'S GIRAFFE CAM

