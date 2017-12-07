Batman arrives in Upstate to honor 8-year-old killed in dog attack, boy who tried to save him

Korbin Williams (L) and 8-year-old Caleb who tried to save him. (Source: Family)

Friends and family gathered on Thursday to say goodbye to an 8-year-old boy killed in a tragic accident in Gaffney.

Officials said Korbin Michael Williams and his friend Caleb, also 8, were attacked by a pack of dogs on Dec. 1. Officials said Caleb tried to save Korbin's life, but was unable and Korbin succumbed to his injuries.

Korbin, born in Spartanburg, was described as an outgoing boy who loved monster trucks and Batman.

A memorial service was held Thursday at Orchard Street Baptist Church Christian Life Center in his honor.

Batman and a very special Batmobile attended the service and provided an escort for Caleb in recognition of his heroic actions. John Buckland, the founder of Heroes 4 Higher said he was invited to help celebrate Korbin's life.

"Korbin was a huge Batman fan as is Caleb," Buckland said.

Buckland travels to different communities to honor the lives of children, including childhood cancer survivors and victims. Batman and the Batmobile were present in the aftermath of the deadly Townville Elementary School shooting.

Batman met Caleb at the Blacksburg Welcome Center to give him a 40-minute VIP ride to his friend's memorial service.

Korbin's family said memorials can be made to Greenville Memorial Hospital, "Roger C. Peace Rehabilitation Hospital" in his memory.

The Gaffney Police Department shared a photo of its employees wearing superhero shirts in honor of Korbin.

