Deputies: Man on trial for meth possession comes to court with meth in pocket

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office said a man convicted of methamphetamine possession was discovered to have brought more meth into the courtroom.

Franklin Dell Hayes, 31, was found guilty on Thursday of possession of meth, third offense, and sentenced to nine years in prison. When Hayes was taken into custody at the end of the trial, deputies searched him before taking him to jail.

That's when deputies said they found approximately four grams of meth in his pants pocket.

Warrants have been obtained charging Hayes again with possession of meth.

