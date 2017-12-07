Deputies: Man on trial for meth possession comes to court with m - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Man on trial for meth possession comes to court with meth in pocket

Posted: Updated:
Franklin Hayes (Source: NCSO) Franklin Hayes (Source: NCSO)
NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office said a man convicted of methamphetamine possession was discovered to have brought more meth into the courtroom.

Franklin Dell Hayes, 31, was found guilty on Thursday of possession of meth, third offense, and sentenced to nine years in prison. When Hayes was taken into custody at the end of the trial, deputies searched him before taking him to jail.

That's when deputies said they found approximately four grams of meth in his pants pocket.

Warrants have been obtained charging Hayes again with possession of meth.

MORE NEWS: Suspect faces multiple charges after truck led deputy on chase through cemetery, crashed into headstones

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.