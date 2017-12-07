Deputies arrest woman accused of stabbing man in neck with screwdriver

Deputies said a woman was arrested and charged after stabbing a man in the neck with a screwdriver in Spartanburg County.

The incident happened Wednesday on Williams Street, said an incident report.

Deputies said they responded to the residence in reference to a stabbing. Other deputies located 39-year-old Helena Lakasha Johnson on Fairfax Street near Ross Road, where she was detained.

The victim was still at the Williams Street residence being treated by EMS and fire personnel.

A witness told deputies she'd been asleep when she woke to the sound of arguing outside her residence. The witness said she walked outside and tried to break up an argument between the victim, who is also her brother, and Helena Johnson.

As the argument continued, the witness said Johnson reached inside her jacket pocket and pulled out a screwdriver, stabbing the victim in the neck with it. The witness said Johnson tried to stab the victim again, and then took off walking down Fairfax Street.

The witness told deputies she observed a number of abrasions on the victim's head and neck, and then contacted law enforcement to provide a statement.

The victim told deputies on scene that Johnson was the mother of his child and pregnant with another child of his. He told deputies he and Johnson had been arguing Wednesday morning about relationship issues when Johnson began scratching and clawing at his face with her fingernails. After the victim was able to stop her assault long enough to exit the vehicle, that's when the victim said Johnson retrieved the screwdriver from her jacked and stabbed him in the neck.

The victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Facility by EMS.

Deputies said Johnson had no prior convictions for domestic violence, however she was charged with domestic violence 1st degree in connection with the stabbing, and booked into Spartanburg County Detention Facility around 1:08 p.m. Wednesday. She was released later that day at 8:41 p.m.

