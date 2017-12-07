Deputies: Suspect in custody after woman doused with gasoline, burned in domestic situation

Suspect arrested after woman doused with gasoline and burned in Henderson County. (FOX Carolina/ 12/7/17)

Suspect arrested after woman doused with gasoline and burned in Henderson County. (FOX Carolina/ 12/7/17)

A woman was flown by helicopter to the hospital after being doused with gasoline and burned during a domestic situation in Henderson County, said deputies.

Officials with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office said they were unsure how the fire ignited or who ignited the fire, and said the victim was severely burned.

Deputies said an aggravated assault suspect in connection with the incident was last seen in the area of Bearwallow Mountain Road and Old Clear Creek Road in Edneyville.

The suspect was identified as Anthony Harrison Moore. He has blue eyes and black hair, and was believed to be barricaded at a residence, but may have left before emergency responders arrived on scene.

Deputies confirmed that SWAT was involved in the incident.

Just before 9:40 p.m., deputies said the suspect has been taken into custody. He was arrested without incident by Henderson County Sheriff's Office deputies.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Simpsonville man convicted of murder in plot to lure, kill daughter's estranged husband

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.