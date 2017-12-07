Deputies seek 2 suspects that fled after victim shot in Greenville Co. home invasion

Scene of reported shooting in Greenville Co. (FOX Carolina/ 12/7/17)

Deputies said at least one person was hurt in a shooting in Greenville County Thursday evening.

The call came in at 7:51 p.m.

Deputies responded to the scene at Crooked Creek Circle.

According to Master Deputy Jason Cox, deputies initially responded to a home invasion at the scene, where one victim was shot at least one time, and was transported to the hospital. Cox said the victim is expected to be okay.

Deputies are actively investigating the incident at this time and search for two male suspects that fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

