Dispatch: Deputies seek pair of suspects after armed robberies at multiple Anderson Co. businesses

Deputies seek pair of suspects after armed robberies at multiple Anderson Co. businesses (FOX Carolina/ 12/7/17)

Dispatchers said deputies are searching for two suspects after multiple armed robberies in Anderson County Thursday night.

According to dispatch, the following stores in the area were hit:

Dollar General on 28 Bypass

Walgreens on 28 Bypass

Dollar General on S Main Street

At this time, dispatchers said deputies believe all of the armed robberies are connected. Deputies are searching for a man and woman in connection with the robberies.

