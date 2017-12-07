Mother and deputies warn online dating site users of scheme

Dispatchers said deputies are searching for two suspects after multiple armed robberies in Anderson County Thursday night.More >
Dispatchers said deputies are searching for two suspects after multiple armed robberies in Anderson County Thursday night.More >
Winter weather is on the way for Friday! Expect a rain/snow mix for the Upstate, with a good chance for snow showers in the mountains. Some brief snow is possible for the Upstate Friday evening and overnight before skies clear Saturday.More >
Winter weather is on the way for Friday! Expect a rain/snow mix for the Upstate, with a good chance for snow showers in the mountains. Some brief snow is possible for the Upstate Friday evening and overnight before skies clear Saturday.More >
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.More >
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.More >
On August 21, 26-year-old Nia Payne was hoping to view the solar eclipse in Staten Island, New York.More >
On August 21, 26-year-old Nia Payne was hoping to view the solar eclipse in Staten Island, New York.More >
Deputies said at least one person was hurt in a shooting in Greenville County Thursday evening.More >
Deputies said at least one person was hurt in a shooting in Greenville County Thursday evening.More >
A woman was flown by helicopter to the hospital after being doused with gasoline and burned during a domestic situation in Henderson County, said deputies.More >
A woman was flown by helicopter to the hospital after being doused with gasoline and burned during a domestic situation in Henderson County, said deputies.More >
As a writer and producer on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as well as Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney should have been the first to know about his moving monologue about their son's health issues.More >
As a writer and producer on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as well as Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney should have been the first to know about his moving monologue about their son's health issues.More >
Greenville County Schools said the weather that is expected in the Upstate on Friday will not impact school operations.More >
Greenville County Schools said the weather that is expected in the Upstate on Friday will not impact school operations.More >
Are you looking to make a snowman? Your odds aren’t that high in the Upstate.More >
Are you looking to make a snowman? Your odds aren’t that high in the Upstate.More >
A coroner was called to the scene of a vehicle collision in Greenville County on Thursday.More >
A coroner was called to the scene of a vehicle collision in Greenville County on Thursday.More >
City of Clemson Holiday Parade. (12/7/17)More >
City of Clemson Holiday Parade. (12/7/17)More >
Transportation officials gear up for possible winter weather in Carolinas. (12/7/17)More >
Transportation officials gear up for possible winter weather in Carolinas. (12/7/17)More >
Batman and his HopeMobile arrived in the Upstate to honor the memory of 8-year-old Korbin Williams and the heroic actions of his friend, Caleb, who tried to save him.More >
Batman and his HopeMobile arrived in the Upstate to honor the memory of 8-year-old Korbin Williams and the heroic actions of his friend, Caleb, who tried to save him.More >
Greenville County Schools shared slides from their training meeting with the ICE team, which will inspect roads near all schools ahead of and during any winter weather this school year.More >
Greenville County Schools shared slides from their training meeting with the ICE team, which will inspect roads near all schools ahead of and during any winter weather this school year.More >
Lauren, Ted and Nicole were invited to help Mrs. Jean, a resident at The Springs at Simpsonville Senior Living Community, decorate her door.More >
Lauren, Ted and Nicole were invited to help Mrs. Jean, a resident at The Springs at Simpsonville Senior Living Community, decorate her door.More >
Seven vehicles, shop burned in residential fire in Spartanburg Co. (12/6/17)More >
Seven vehicles, shop burned in residential fire in Spartanburg Co. (12/6/17)More >
Truck fire along I-85 NB at exit 46. (12/6/17)More >
Truck fire along I-85 NB at exit 46. (12/6/17)More >
Headstones in a cemetery near Bethany Church were damaged when deputies said a pickup truck led chase through it.More >
Headstones in a cemetery near Bethany Church were damaged when deputies said a pickup truck led chase through it.More >
These suspects are wanted by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division.More >
These suspects are wanted by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office Warrants Division.More >
FOX Carolina rings bells at Haywood Mall for the Salvation Army's red kettle campaign.More >
FOX Carolina rings bells at Haywood Mall for the Salvation Army's red kettle campaign.More >