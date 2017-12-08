Hospital performs surgery on family's Elf on the Shelf

Winter weather continues this evening and tonight, followed by additional snow along the TN/NC border Saturday evening.More >
Dispatchers said deputies are searching for two suspects after multiple armed robberies in Anderson County Thursday night.More >
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.More >
With the first big winter weather event of the Upstate, the concern turns to road conditions as snow sticks to the roadways.More >
On August 21, 26-year-old Nia Payne was hoping to view the solar eclipse in Staten Island, New York.More >
A woman was flown by helicopter to the hospital after being doused with gasoline and burned during a domestic situation in Henderson County, said deputies.More >
A coroner was called to the scene of a vehicle collision in Greenville County on Thursday.More >
Deputies said at least one person was hurt in a shooting in Greenville County Thursday evening.More >
Greenville police issued some traffic safety tips for people attending the Trans-Siberian Orchestra concerts Friday amid wet and wintry weather.More >
As a writer and producer on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as well as Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney should have been the first to know about his moving monologue about their son's health issues.More >
FOX Carolina viewers and staff members share photos of the snow falling on December 8, 2017More >
The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said four people are charged after a woman was attacked and her baby was taken near Liberty.More >
City of Clemson Holiday Parade. (12/7/17)More >
Transportation officials gear up for possible winter weather in Carolinas. (12/7/17)More >
