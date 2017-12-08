Hospital performs surgery on family's Elf on the Shelf

One elf from the North Pole is doing much better after doctors at the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children performed a magical surgery.

The hospital posted video on Facebook of surgeons operating on the Elf on the Shelf, named Sam, after an accident involving a family’s dog.

The hospital posted this account of the magical surgery:

Jenn Thelen woke up to the sound of her 7-year-old daughter, Aubrie, screaming. Their German Shephard, Zoey, had attacked the family’s Elf on the Shelf, Sam. Jenn is the nurse manager for the emergency department at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.



She told her daughter not to worry because we have the best medical team and they had “special doctors” that could fix her elf’s injuries.

