Sheriff holds memorial service for 2 deputies killed in 2003 land dispute

Abbeville County Sheriff Ray Watson held a memorial service Friday two mark the 14th anniversary of when deputies were killed in the line of duty.

Danny Wilson and Donnie Ouzts were shot and killed by a family involved in a dispute over a small piece of land near their home on December 8, 2003.

The Bixby family was angry that the state planned to obtain 20 feet of their land to widen a highway.

After the two deputies were killed, a standoff and shootout ensued, in which hundreds of rounds were exchanged before the Bixbys were arrested.

Steven Bixby was convicted of sentenced to death in 2007.

Bixby's father, Arthur, was also charged with murder and conspiracy in connection with the deaths, but he was not found competent to stand trial. He was ordered committed.

Steven Bixby's mother, Rita, was found guilty of being an accessory to the killings. she was sentenced to life in prison.

Aurthur and Rita Bixby died within a week of each other in 2011.

PREVIOUSLY:

Steven Bixby convicted of murdering two officers

Convicted killer Bixby's parents die

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.