Downtown Greenville parking garages filling up for Trans-Siberian Orchestra concertgoers

Greenville police issued some traffic safety tips for people attending the Trans-Siberian Orchestra concerts Friday amid wet and wintry weather.

TSO will perform its Ghosts of Christmas Eve program show at 4 p.m. and again at 8 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

As of 5 p.m., police officers said Liberty and Church Street parking garages downtown were full. The Commons at the Hyatt and Richardson Street garages were still open as of 5 p.m.

Police issued the following tips for people attending the concerts and anyone who will be traveling in Greenville today.

Officers will be monitoring traffic around the arena and will be controlling traffic signals.

If you are attending the show, please carpool if possible, and arrive early so you’re not late for the show due to traffic.

Please take advantage of other city parking facilities throughout downtown. We expect the lots and parking garages around the arena to fill up fast. Click on this link to find other City of Greenville parking facilities.

We will be sending out alerts via our GPD app and social media, letting everyone know of traffic problem areas as well as when garages are full.

If you are not attending the show, try to avoid the area around the arena during show times.

There is a chance of winter weather today. Please remember to leave early no matter where you are going, so you can arrive on time.

Should you be involved in a collision without injuries, please photograph the vehicles and remove them from the roadway. If there are injuries, notify police and EMS immediately. If there are witnesses to the collision, be sure to get their information before they leave the scene.

