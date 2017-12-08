Winter weather prompts flight cancellations in Carolinas

Some air travelers could see their flights cancelled on Saturday due to winter weather in the Carolinas and Georgia.

According to the Associated Press, Delta Air Lines cancelled 125 flights through its hub in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday. Southwest Airlines also cancelled dozens of flights.

The following flights were cancelled as of 7:30 a.m. on Saturday at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport:

Delta flight DL1092 to Atlanta at 6:30 a.m.

Southwest flight SW4402 to Atlanta at 7:25 a.m.

American flight AA5152 to Washington at 7:45 a.m.

Delta flight DL1568 to Atlanta at 8:10 a.m.

The following flights were cancelled as of 7:30 a.m. on Saturday at Asheville Regional Airport:

Delta flight 2477 to Atlanta at 6:30 a.m.

American flight 5581 to Charlotte at 9 a.m.

Delta flight 4788 to Atlanta at 10:23 a.m.

Delta flight 4925 to Atlanta at 1:409 p.m.

Several other flights have been delayed.

