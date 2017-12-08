Henderson Co. sheriff releases statement on 'tasteless' photo circulated within agency's email

The Henderson County sheriff released a statement Friday in regard to an image included on a sheriff’s office email that made a joke about the drug Narcan.

Narcan is a drug that law enforcement officers carry that can reverse a drug overdose.

The image in question, which was sent to news outlets on Thursday, contains text that states that the drug interferes with natural selection. The image reads that Narcan has been “Robbing Darwin of his bountiful harvest since 1971.”

In his statement released on Friday, Sheriff Charles McDonald said the image was from an interdepartmental email and contains “a tasteless attempt at humor.”

McDonald said he only became aware of the image’s existence on Thursday, but accepted that it was sent by one of his employees under his watch. In the statement from the sheriff, he said the agency has worked very hard to combat the opioid crisis in their area and have reversed more than 20 overdoses using Narcan.

"I am aware that every person saved is someone's child, parent, spouse, neighbor or employee caught in a desperate web of addiction from which I am certain, they desire to be free," McDonald said. "I believe in the dignity of all people as human beings."

Below is McDonald’s full statement on the matter:

