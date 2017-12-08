How will road conditions worsen overnight?

With the first big winter weather event of the Upstate, the concern turns to road conditions as snow sticks to the roadways.

Roads in the mountains are becoming icy in spots, but for the most part it is driveable. Roads will deteriorate quickly as the sun goes down with black ice expected in the higher elevations.

The lower elevations of the Upstate will stay slushy or wet on the roads through the evening, therefore take it slow but no major hazards are expected through 8 p.m. We could see some icy areas develop on bridges and overpasses as the temps fall, but they are expected to remain near 32-33 which would prevent widespread freezing.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said roads in upper elevations of Oconee, Pickens, Greenville and Spartanburg counties were pre-treated Friday afternoon.

SCDOT crews will be working on Friday evening in areas of the state impacted by snow. Crews will be working overnight as needed in the following counties: Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greenville, Greenwood, Lancaster, Laurens, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, Union and York.

At one point, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported more than 130 traffic incidents on roads in Anderson, Greenville, Oconee, Pickens and Spartanburg Counties.

Trooper Joe Hovis encouraged drivers to stay off the roads, which were seeing a build-up of "slush."

"Once you get home, we encourage you to stay home," Hovis said. "If you can stay at home and enjoy the snow safely, we encourage you to do that."

Hovis encouraged drivers who do need to be on the road to reduce their speeds.

Troopers also recommended keeping a "winter weather kit" in your vehicle, stocked with snacks, water, blankets, flashlights and even candles.

