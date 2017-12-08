Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent explains weather patterns surrounding I-85 corridor

Living south of the I-85 line in Greenville County, many FOX Carolina viewers know what to expect when snow is in the forecast.

"It's going to snow us above it before it gets down here," said David Noble, Gray Court resident.

"Weather seems to run up one side of it or the other," said Jeff Spencer, Fork Shoals resident.

Jeff and Angie Spencer said they've heard FOX Carolina meteorologists refer to the "I-85 line" or "I-85 corridor" on numerous occasions. Living on the south side of it, Spencer said she doesn't often expect to see white winter weather.

"We might see ice and of course cold rain but you know we never, very rarely to do we ever see snow," said Angie Spencer.

FOX Carolina Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent said there are a few things that play a part.

"I-85 is basically built at the base of the mountains and as you go farther south, you get out of the higher elevations, it's typically not as cold and we don't end up with as much snow or at least it doesn't stick as well," said Kent.

Kent also said what happens beyond what we can see can impact what we actually see.

"When systems come in from the northwest a lot of times as they get down in elevation something called down sloping happens and that actually dries out the air so sometimes south of I-85 it's not even as much about the cold temperatures as it is, it just gets too dry," said Kent.

