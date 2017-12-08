Duke Energy reporting nearly 40K without power in western NC - FOX Carolina 21

Duke Energy reporting nearly 40K without power in western NC

Snow in Fairview, NC (Source: Spencer Scanlon) Snow in Fairview, NC (Source: Spencer Scanlon)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Counties in western North Carolina saw heavy snowfall Friday in the first major winter weather event of the season.

The snowfall continued into Saturday with Duke Energy crews reporting thousands of outages in the area as of 1 p.m.

Below are the latest outage numbers:

  • Buncombe County – 11,339
  • McDowell County – 2,328
  • Henderson County – 7,866
  • Jackson County – 4,141
  • Macon County – 6,036
  • Transylvania County – 2,485
  • Swain County – 843

